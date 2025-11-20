Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 20 (ANI): Musician Michael David Rosenberg, who is best known by his stage name Passenger, kick-started his India tour on Wednesday evening with his first show in Gurugram.

Delhi-NCR audience left in awe with the soulful voice of Passenger as he crooned his popular songs, including 'Let Her Go'.

From the tender tune of 'Fairytales & Firesides' to the wanderer's spirit of 'All the Little Lights', every track unfolded like a story. His voice - rich, wistful and dreamy - seemed to pull listeners deeper into each lyric. He ended with 'Holes', a slow-burning, soul-stirring closer that felt less like a song and more like a collective exhale.

Hours after performing at Gurugram's CyberHub, Passenger took to Instagram and expressed his gratitude to the audience for coming to his show.

"DELHI - we've had the best time with you guys !! The show last night was phenomenal - enjoyed every minute of it . I woke up this morning feeling unbelievably grateful that I can come to a city on the other side of the world for the first time and have 3000 people turn up and sing every word with me . Truly truly grateful Big thanks to @youtubeindia for hosting us and for the amazing support too !! We're now on our way to MUMBAI .... Looking forward to seeing you guys tomorrow night," he posted.

Commenting on the spectacular start, Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer - Live Events, BookMyShow, said, "Audiences in India are embracing global artists with an unprecedented intensity and openness that reflect the profound resonance live music has in the country. Passenger's first-ever performance in India was a testament to this shift and the response was incredible. Thousands came together, singing every word, creating an atmosphere at once emotional and electric. For us at BookMyShow Live, moments like this reinforce our commitment to bringing diverse genres and global artists to India. Passenger's debut has undoubtedly expanded his fan base here and the connection he forged with the audience shows just how strongly India relates to his music."

Passenger is set to perform next in Mumbai on November 21 and Bengaluru on November 22. His India tour is being produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live. (ANI)

