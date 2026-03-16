New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted six accused for allegedly threatening witnesses in an attempt to derail the trial in the 2023 murder case of BJP leader Senthil Kumaran in Puducherry.

As per the agency, the accused Nithyanantham alias Nithi, Siva Sankar, Vengatesh, Ezhumalai, Heram alias TR alias Karthi, and Udhayakumar have been charged before a Special Court in Puducherry under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and the National Investigation Agency Act.

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Four of the accused--Nithyanantham, Siva Sankar, Vengatesh and Ezhumalai--had earlier been chargesheeted for their role in the main terror offence related to the killing of Kumaran.

In the latest chargesheet, the NIA has filed additional charges against them and has also booked Karthi and Udhayakumar for allegedly obtaining confidential witness details and issuing threats to them.

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Kumaran, a local BJP functionary, was brutally murdered in March 2023 when six bike-borne assailants attacked him with explosives and sharp weapons in Villianur, Puducherry. The case was initially registered by the local police before being taken over by the NIA.

Investigations revealed that the accused conspired from within Central Prison Kalapet and Special Prison Yanam to unlawfully access confidential documents containing details of witnesses, including protected witnesses, with the intention of intimidating them and sabotaging the trial.

The NIA had earlier sought the transfer of the prime accused from Central Prison Kalapet, to Special Prison Yanam after uncovering the alleged conspiracy. Searches conducted in September 2025 at prisons and residences linked to the accused led to the seizure of several incriminating materials.

The investigation into the witness intimidation conspiracy remains ongoing. The NIA has urged citizens to share any relevant information, assuring that the identity of informants will be kept confidential. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)