Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 17 (ANI): The Pataudis are back in Mumbai after celebrating Saif Ali Khan's 55th birthday.

The family was spotted at the airport on Sunday, August 17, as Saif returned with his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and their sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jahangir Ali Khan.

Saif, who turned 55 on Saturday, August 16, kept it casual in light jeans, a loose shirt, and white sneakers.

Bebo, who is known for her classy airport choices, wore wide-leg jeans, a white T-shirt, and a blazer, making her look chic yet comfortable. The couple, along with their kids, walked past the paparazzi without stopping for photos.

Bebo marked the special day on Saturday with an adorable post that celebrated both her "darling" husband and the "lion" she sees in him.

Sharing a picture of a lion in the wild, Bebo wrote on Instagram, "To our Lion. Happy birthday, darling husband."

Saif Ali Khan, who married Kareena in 2012, has enjoyed a long and successful journey in Bollywood, from iconic films of the 1990s to strong contemporary performances. He was recently seen in 'Jewel Thief' and is set to reunite with Akshay Kumar after 17 years in the upcoming thriller 'Haiwaan.' Akshay and Saif last worked together in the 2008 movie 'Tashan. Kareena, on the other hand, will be seen sharing screen space with Prithviraj Sukumaran in Meghna Gulzar's 'Daayra'. As per Meghna, "Daayra is a story that compels you to reflect on the society we live in and its institutions that pilot us." (ANI)

