Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30 (ANI): Miscreants created a ruckus outside a cinema hall where Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Pathaan' was being screened on Sunday.

While the miscreants couldn't reach inside the movie theatre in Mumbai's Mira Road due to security, they created a ruckus outside by damaging posters.

Carrying saffron flags, they allegedly chanted 'Jai Shri Ram'.

The film, meanwhile, is ruling the box-office.

'Pathaan' has been in cinemas for 5 days and, so far, the film has collected approximately INR 429 crores (gross worldwide).

The film collected INR 265 crores domestically while INR 164 crores from overseas, according to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Day 5 closed at approximately INR 60-62 crores (early trends).

'Pathaan' has received a massive response from viewers and SRK's global fanbase has warmly the actor's first release in four years. The film also entered the Rs 100 crore club on its opening day.

With its opening weekend record, it also created two new feats -- the fastest Hindi film to breach the Rs 300 crore worldwide barrier and secondly, becoming the first Hindi film to collect over 300 crores gross on its opening weekend. (ANI)

