Washington [US], May 19 (ANI): Actor Andrew Garfield is in active negotiations to star in Paul Greengrass's historical drama 'The Rage', a film set during the Peasants' Revolt, a major uprising in England in 1381.

According to Deadline, Focus Features is working on a domestic distribution deal worth around USD 11 million.

The film tells the story of a farmer who becomes the leader of the revolt, possibly inspired by the historical figure Wat Tyler.

Greengrass is known for his intense and realistic filmmaking style, as seen in films like 'United 93', 'Captain Phillips', and the 'Bourne' series.

As per a source told Deadline, Garfield's English background and versatility in taking on diverse roles make him a suitable choice for the project.

He has proven his ability to excel in both action and prestige films, such as 'Spider-Man', 'Hacksaw Ridge', 'The Social Network', and 'tick, tick... BOOM!'.

His recent projects include the romantic drama 'We Live in Time', which earned close to USD 60 million worldwide, and 'After the Hunt' with Julia Roberts.

The film is being produced by Jason Blum through Blumhouse Productions, with Greg Goodman, Joanna Kaye, and Greengrass.

CAA Media Finance is handling domestic representation, while FilmNation is selling international rights. (ANI)

