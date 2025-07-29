Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): The upcoming action film 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh,' which stars actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, has wrapped up shooting its climax sequence.

The film, directed by Shankar, is one of the actor's most anticipated projects, especially considering his dual role in films and politics.

On Tuesday, the makers took to their Instagram account to share an update and praised Kalyan's "dedication" and ability to manage his busy schedule despite his political responsibilities.

The makers wrote, "#UstaadBhagatSingh completes shooting for the climax. An electrifying climax, high on emotions and action, was wrapped up under the supervision of #NabaKanta master. Despite his cabinet meetings and responsibilities as the Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh, as well as his participation in Hari Hara Veera Mallu presentations, Power Star Pawan Kalyan Garu completed the shoot swiftly. This is a testament to his dedication and hardworking nature."

The climax, described as "electrifying," has been choreographed by stunt master Naba Kanta.

The film features music by Devi Sri Prasad, who has delivered several hit albums in recent times. Cinematography is handled by Ayananka Bose, and editing is by Ujjwal Kulkarni. The screenplay is written by K. Dasharath, with additional writing by C. Chandra Mohan.

Kalyan was recently seen in Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which hit theatres on July 24. The film features actor Bobby Deol as the antagonist. Jyothi Krishna directed the movie, which was written by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, Sai Madhav Burra, and Abhimanyu Srivastava. (ANI)

