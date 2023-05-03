Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3 (ANI): 'Shark Tank' fame and Boat founder, Aman Gupta, on Wednesday arrived at the inaugural session of the 23rd edition of FICCI Frames in Mumbai.

Talking exclusively to ANI, Aman expressed happiness towards the shift in people's mindset towards business-oriented shows.

"I think this is a very good change. Nowadays children are not watching cartoons and elders are watching more business shows than 'Saas Bahu' serials. So there is entertainment as well as learning from it and there could not have been a better time for the country to bring this show. India is changed people like smart things. People have started watching TV again because of this show, otherwise, people had stopped watching TV. Now people gather at 9 o'clock to watch a business show like Shark Tank. So I like it very much when the whole family watches this show," Aman told ANI.

Shark Tank India is an Indian reality show where entrepreneurs present their products or services to a panel of investors, also called "sharks", who then on the basis of the fundamentals or potential of the business models decide whether or not they want to invest in their companies.

The second season of the popular show 'Shark Tank India' started on January 2 this year and received massive responses from the audiences.

The show is based on the popular concept of the show of the same name - Shark Tank USA. It launched its first season in December 2021.

Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, and Peyush Bansal were also part of the much popular show. (ANI)

