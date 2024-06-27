After the gripping motion poster, the makers of Riteish Deshmukh-starrer human drama series Pill have dropped the trailer. The trailer endeavours to unravel the inner workings of the pharmaceutical industry, which is responsible for our everyday well-being. Taking to Instagram, streaming platform JioCinema on Thursday treated fans with the trailer video of the series. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies and created by Raj Kumar Gupta, 'Pill' also stars actor Pavan Malhotra in a pivotal role. The trailer introduces Prakash Chauhan, played by Riteish Deshmukh, who digs through the deep-set rot in the Indian pharmaceutical world. The series showcases the process through which a pill reaches an individual, through diverse characters, from powerful pharma industrialists, corrupt doctors, to medical representatives, compromised drug regulators, politicians, journalists, and whistleblowers. Through the course of the show, tension unfolds as Prakash faces off with the manipulative CEO of a pharmaceutical company, portrayed by Pavan Malhotra and takes a legal step to find out the truth behind the powerful nexus that puts profits before patients. ‘Pill’ Trailer: Riteish Deshmukh’s Debut Series Exposes Pharmaceutical Industry’s Dark Secrets (Watch Video).

Talking about his debut series, Riteish Deshmukh said, "It's exciting to venture into the world of digital streaming. When you're entrusted with a compelling story like Pill, there's a huge responsibility to do justice to it. It's intriguing to learn about the complexities behind something as seemingly simple as a pill that impacts our daily lives and well-being. Being a part of this journey has been incredibly enlightening. Working alongside visionaries like Raj Kumar Gupta and Ronnie Screwvala, who have poured their hearts into this project, is a true honour. Prakash Chauhan is a character of both simplicity and strength, and I am confident that his fight against the corrupt pharma players will resonate with the audience." Ronnie Screwvala, also shared, "We've worked hard to bring an original and thought-provoking concept and story like PILL that explores untold landscapes and asks crucial questions. With PILL, we aim to entertain as well as increase awareness amongst people. Riteish brings his unparalleled acting prowess to the series, making his digital debut even more exciting. And as always, it is a pleasure working with Raj, who has helmed this one with his thrilling expertise. Lastly, the show's release on JioCinema allows us the widest audience reach and together we look forward to bringing this powerful series to screens far and wide." Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh Along With Their Kids Pay Tribute to His Father Vilasrao Deshmukh on His 79th Birth Anniversary (View Pic).

Watch Pill Trailer:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioCinema (@officialjiocinema)

Raj Kumar Gupta commented, "Celluloid has always been my medium of expression, as I've made films across genres to bring different stories to my audiences. And now, I am looking forward to experimenting with the long format on OTT. A story like Pill needed to be told in a longer format and I am glad to be collaborating with JioCinema to tell this story. It has been a great experience working with Riteish, Ronnie, and the entire team on this one. We are all looking forward to bringing this story to audiences." It will be out on JioCinema on July 12.