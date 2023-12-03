Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3 (ANI): Makers of the biographical war film 'Pippa' starring Ishaan Khatter on Sunday shared a glimpse of the iconic speech of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1971 from the movie.

Taking to Instagram, production house Roy Kapur Films shared the scene from the movie and captioned it, "The echoes of Indira Gandhi's speech 52 years ago, on this day, still bind our spines in remembrance."

In the video, character playing the role of former PM can be heard announcing the war against Pakistan.

Indira Gandhi addressed the nation late on the night of 3rd December 1971, declaring a 'State of Emergency'.

Talking about 'Pippa', produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP Movies and Siddharth Roy Kapur's Roy Kapur Films, and directed by Raja Krishna Menon, the film features Ishaan, Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan in pivotal roles.

Based on the book 'The Burning Chaffees' by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, the film is written by Menon, Tanmay Mohan, and Ravinder Randhawa.

The title of the film is a tribute to the amphibious war tank called the PT-76 (Palavushi Tanka), popularly known as "Pippa," akin to an empty tin of ghee that smoothly floats on water. This wartime saga narrates a story of patriotism and traces the coming of age of Captain Balram Mehta (essayed by Ishaan) of the 45 Cavalry Tank Squadron. Together, Balram Mehta and the Indian Armed Forces exemplify valour and courage, in a war for the liberation of another country.

The film is streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)

