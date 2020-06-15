Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

Entertainment News | Post Mortem of Sushant Singh Rajput's Body Conducted at Mumbai Hospital

Agency News ANI| Jun 15, 2020 10:25 AM IST
A+
A-
Entertainment News | Post Mortem of Sushant Singh Rajput's Body Conducted at Mumbai Hospital
Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 (ANI): The post mortem of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been conducted at Dr RN Cooper Municipal General Hospital and further details of the autopsy report are awaited, as per a recent update.

Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly committed suicide at his Bandra residence by hanging himself in Mumbai on Sunday, the police said.

Also Read | John Cena Pays Tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput With a Monochrome Picture of the Late Actor (View Post).

However, no suicide note has been recovered from Rajput's residence, as per the police.

The untimely death of the versatile actor has sent shock waves among celebrities and his fans alike.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Old Comment On 'Industry Throwing Him Out of Bollywood' Goes Viral, Netizens Slam Nepotism.

Scores of actors from across the nation took it online to share their grief and sorrow with the untimely demise of the young actor. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
Dr RN Cooper Municipal General Hospital India Maharashtra Mumbai Sushant Singh Rajput versatile actor
You might also like
When Sushant Singh Rajput Impressed Sachin Tendulkar With His Batting Skills While Preparing for MS Dhoni Biopic
Cricket

When Sushant Singh Rajput Impressed Sachin Tendulkar With His Batting Skills While Preparing for MS Dhoni Biopic
Amit Shah to Hold All-Party Meeting Today on Coronavirus Situation in Delhi: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020
News

Amit Shah to Hold All-Party Meeting Today on Coronavirus Situation in Delhi: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020
RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Late Actor's Postmortem Reports Confirm His Death by Hanging, COVID-19 Report Negative
Bollywood

RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Late Actor's Postmortem Reports Confirm His Death by Hanging, COVID-19 Report Negative
Live Cricket Streaming of Punjab T10 League 2020 Online, Bathinda Bulls vs Moga Mongoose: Get Free Telecast Details With Match Time in India
Cricket

Live Cricket Streaming of Punjab T10 League 2020 Online, Bathinda Bulls vs Moga Mongoose: Get Free Telecast Details With Match Time in India
India Reports 11,502 Coronavirus Cases, 325 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; COVID-19 Tally Reaches 3,32,424
News

India Reports 11,502 Coronavirus Cases, 325 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; COVID-19 Tally Reaches 3,32,424
John Cena Pays Tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput With a Monochrome Picture of the Late Actor (View Post)
Bollywood

John Cena Pays Tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput With a Monochrome Picture of the Late Actor (View Post)
OnePlus 8 Pro & OnePlus 8 Smartphones’ India Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon India & OnePlus.in; Check Prices & Exciting Offers
Technology

OnePlus 8 Pro & OnePlus 8 Smartphones’ India Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon India & OnePlus.in; Check Prices & Exciting Offers
Sushant Singh Rajput's Old Comment On 'Industry Throwing Him Out of Bollywood' Goes Viral, Netizens Slam Nepotism
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput's Old Comment On 'Industry Throwing Him Out of Bollywood' Goes Viral, Netizens Slam Nepotism
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1550 0.21
GBP 95.2000 -0.63
JPY 70.9625 0.30
EUR 85.6300 -0.19
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement