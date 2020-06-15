Coronavirus in India: Live Map

John Cena Pays Tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput With a Monochrome Picture of the Late Actor (View Post)

Bollywood Team Latestly| Jun 15, 2020 09:59 AM IST
John Cena, Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden death has sent shockwaves in the industry. The actor's tragic death by suicide has left his fans and those close to him devastated. The actor's loss was mourned by who's who from the industry including the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar among others. Netizens have been posting condolence messages for the late actor by sharing his popular film dialogues. While the film industry has been mourning his loss, WWE legend John Cena also responded to the actor's death as he took to Instagram to post a picture of Sushant. Sushant Singh Rajput Dies: Virender Sehwag, Saina Nehwal, Harbhajan Singh, Others in Sports Fraternity Express Shock on Actor’s Sudden Demise.

The wrestler is known to react with only pictures on his Instagram account and usually takes to social media to post all the trending stuff. Cena took to Instagram to share a monochrome picture of Sushant. The post received some heartfelt messages from Sushant's fans. Several users commented with 'RIP' messages and also thanked Cena for expressing grief over the Chhichhore star's death. A Knockout Tribute to Rishi Kapoor: WWE Star John Cena Bows Down to the Departed Artiste (View Post).

Check Out the Post Here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on

Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide has certainly once again opened up a dialogue about mental health. As per reports, the actor was suffering from depression for the last six months. Several industry friends of the star have expressed grief over not being able to help him amid his difficult time. The actor will be remembered and cherished for his amazing performances and his infectious smile.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 09:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

