Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28 (ANI): On Friday, the makers of 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' unveiled the poster of the first single of the film.

Titled 'Tabaahi', the song will be out on March 2. Featuring Yash and Kiara i in a windswept seaside embrace, the visual speaks of fire, desire and raw emotion.

Sharing the poster, Kiara on Instagram wrote, " A Toxic World, A Safe Embrace. #Tabaahi

Song out on 2nd March. #ToxicTheMovie."

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, 'Toxic' also stars Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria in pivotal roles. The film will hit the theatres on 19 March 2026.

The first glimpse of the film was unveiled in January earlier this year. The two-minute, fifty-two-second clip offered a striking glimpse into Yash's intense and enigmatic character as Raya.

Set against the backdrop of a cemetery, the teaser opened with a blaze of action, with gunfire cutting through the silence, signaling the arrival of Yash as the composed, fearless, and unflinching Raya with a Tommy gun.

The film stars Yash alongside Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani, and Nayanthara in key roles. Kiara plays Nadia, a character shown as calm but carrying deep emotions. Huma Qureshi appears as Elizabeth, a sharp and dangerous presence. Nayanthara is seen as Ganga, a role that changes the balance of power in the story.

Tara Sutaria plays Rebecca, a character shown as charming yet hard to read, while Rukmini Vasanth essays Mellisa, a figure with quiet control. The final reveal introduced Yash as Raya, with the line "Daddy's home." (ANI)

