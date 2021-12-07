Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 7 (ANI): Superstar Prabhas of 'Bahubali' fame donated Rs 1 crore to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Relief Fund to help the flood victims in the state.

Recently, heavy rains lashed Tirupati and its surrounding areas causing devastation.

Previously, Telugu stars Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR and Mahesh Babu had contributed Rs25 lakh each to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Earlier, during the devastating rains in Hyderabad and lockdowns in April 2020, Prabhas had donated Rs 4.5 crore. Other celebrities too had contributed significantly.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas' romantic drama 'Radhe Shyam' is set to release on January 14.

The actor recently wrapped up the filming of 'Adipurush'. He is currently busy shooting for 'Project K' and 'Salaar'. (ANI)

