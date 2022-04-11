Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 (ANI): Actors Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa will be seen sharing screen space in social reformer Jyotirao Govindrao Phule and his wife, social reformer Savitribai Phule's biopic.

Titled 'Phule', the film will be written and directed by Ananth Narayan Mahadevan.

Sharing the update, Pratik, on Monday, took to Instagram and wrote, "Honoured to take Mahatma Phule's legacy to the world as an actor along with @patralekhaa in #Phule. On the occasion of 195th birth anniversary of Jyotiba Phule, unveiling the first look of 'Phule', the Hindi biopic, directed by @ananthmahadevanofficial produced by Content Engineers & Dancing Shiva Productions."

Patralekhaa, too, expressed her happiness over being a part of the project.

"Honoured to take Savitribai Phule's legacy to the world as an actor along with @pratikg80 in #Phule. Directed by @ananthmahadevan, produced by Content Engineers & Dancing Shiva Productions. @anuyachauhan," she wrote.

'Phule' is slated to release in 2023. (ANI)

