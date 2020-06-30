Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30 (ANI): Actor Preity Zinta on Tuesday channelised her inner Himachali to post a selfie sporting a traditional Himachali cap.

The 'Mission Kashmir' actor put out a post on Instagram wherein she posted her no make-up selfie. In the picture, Preity is seen showcasing her dimpled cheek as she looks into the camera as she wears the woollen cap. Along with the post, she noted, "Channelising the Himachali in me." (along with a starstruck emoji)

Also Read | Naan Rudran: Dhanush-Nagarjuna Film Will be a Baahubali-Like Period Drama Says Sean Roldan.

She further wrote, "Cuz It doesn't matter how far or how high you go, one should never forget who you are and where you come from. #himachali #pahadi #ting "(with a red heart emoji)

The post on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 81 k likes with one from Bobby Deol.

Also Read | Fashion Face-Off: Sanya Malhotra or Hansika Motwani? Whose Appapop Blue Pantsuit Style Was Chicer?.

Awestruck on seeing the adorable picture, Suzzane Kha commented, "My pretty Pree," and "Sooooo pretty much Pree."

Lately, the 'Soldier' star has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on her quarantine activities by posting pictures and videos.

Earlier in the day, Preity Zinta posted a tweet and lauded actor Sushmita Sen's performance in the comeback web series 'Aarya, saying that 'I'm so glad you are back with a bang.' (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)