Tollywood industry gave a benchmark to the Indian cinema when it comes to grandeur and imaginative story portrayal with Baahubali. Since then, the period dramas or fantasy dramas have been compared to this SS Rajamouli directed franchise. Now, Dhanush's directorial titled as Naan Rudran is also said to to touch that benchmark. Tamil music composer, Sean Roldan hailed this unannounced movie saying that it will be the 'Baahubali of Kollywood cinema.' 7 Years of Raanjhanaa: Aanand L Rai Cherishes How People Today Still Listen to the Film’s Music with Love.

"I don't know any concrete update about the film apart from the fact that there are some developments. But if the film gets completed, I am sure it would be a turning point in Tamil cinema. I am confident that just as Baahubali changed the course of Telugu cinema, this film will do the same," he informed in a recently held live session.

"Everyone will seen Dhanush's avatar as a great director with this film. We all know that Dhanush is one of the best actor in Tamil cinema and that he is capable of pulling off any role under the sky. He is an equally great director and the audience will get to see that soon. There are a lot of surprises in store from him," he added.

The Raanjhanaa actor will be helming the film but has reportedly requested Selvaraghavan to look upon the period portions. It is also said to be a Telugu-Tamil flick starring himself, Nagarjuna, Aditi Rao Hydari, J Suryah, Sarathkumar, Srikanth.

