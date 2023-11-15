Panaji, Nov 15 (PTI) With only five days left for the inauguration of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, the preparations are in the final stage, a senior functionary said.

Delilah Lobo, vice chairperson of Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG), said on Tuesday that Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant held a meeting to review arrangements for IFFI 2023, which will kick off from November 20 in Panaji.

"As vice chairperson of the Entertainment Society of Goa, I am proud to share that ESG is leaving no stone unturned in its meticulous preparations for the International Film Festival of India, set to unfold on November 20," Lobo told reporters here.

Every detail is being carefully curated to ensure "an unparalleled cinematic experience", making this edition a testament to ESG's commitment to excellence in hosting the event, she said.

The decoration theme for this year's edition of IFFI is retro.

A host of films and shows, including Salman Khan's production "Farrey", Pankaj Tripathi-starrer "Kadak Singh" and Tamil star Arya's OTT series "The Village", will premiere at the upcoming film extravaganza.

These titles will be screened as part of 'Gala Premiers', a newly-launched segment to connect film stars with the audience.

The line-up also includes silent film "Gandhi Talks", starring Arvind Swami, Vijay Sethupathy and Aditi Rao Hydari; actor Siddharth Randheria's Gujarati title "Hurry Om Hurry"; Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer "Rautu Ki Beli"; and "Grey Games" (Kannada), starring Vijay Raghvendra.

The 54th edition of IFFI will come to a close on November 28.

