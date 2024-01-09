New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday condoled the demise of music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan and said he "leaves behind a rich legacy in the field of classical music."

Music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan passed away on Tuesday afternoon. He was 55.

President Murmu took to X and offered her condolences. "Saddened to know about the passing of the eminent Hindustani classical music vocalist Ustad Rashid Khan. A Padma Bhushan awardee, Ustad Rashid Khan showcased immense versatility by exploring fusion and performing jugalbandis. He leaves behind a rich legacy in the field of classical music. I extend my deep condolences to his loved ones and admirers," she wrote.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also paid tribute to Ustad Rashid Khan.

He wrote on X, "Padma Bhushan awardee, Ustad Rashid Khan was a distinguished Hindustani classical music vocalist whose remarkable legacy is an invaluable treasure, not just for our nation, but for the global music fraternity. Deeply pained by his untimely demise. My sincere condolences to his family, friends and admirers."

Ustad Rashid Khan was undergoing treatment for cancer at a hospital in Kolkata. He breathed his last earlier today.

He will be laid to rest with state honours in Kolkata on Wednesday. He would receive a gun salute as part of his final rites.

Rashid Khan was the nephew of Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan and received his initial training from his maternal grand-uncle Ustad Nissar Hussain Khan.

He not only immensely contributed to Indian classical music but also weaved the magic in Bollywood with his soulful songs such as 'Aaoge Jab Tum O Saajana' from the Kareena-Shahid starrer 'Jab We Met' and 'Allah Hi Reham' in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'My Name is Khan'.

Ustad Rashid Khan is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter. (ANI)

