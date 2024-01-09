Music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan has sadly passed away at the age of 55 after a prolonged battle with cancer. The legendary musician was initially being treated at the Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital and later opted to continue his treatment exclusively in Kolkata. Khan was initially responding well to the treatment, but later, his condition started to deteriorate after he faced a cerebral attack last month and was put on ventilator support. The nation mourns the loss of this versatile talent, marking a significant loss for the country. Twitterati expressed their deep condolences for the musical genius's demise. Fans say that they will miss the musical maestro. Ustad Rashid Khan Dies at 55 of Prostate Cancer - Reports.

Very Sad

RIP

A huge loss to the world of classical music

'An irreplaceable loss to the world of Indian classical music'

He was an unparalleled treasure

May his melodious soul find the rhythm of peace

