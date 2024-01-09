Music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan has sadly passed away at the age of 55 after a prolonged battle with cancer. The legendary musician was initially being treated at the Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital and later opted to continue his treatment exclusively in Kolkata. Khan was initially responding well to the treatment, but later, his condition started to deteriorate after he faced a cerebral attack last month and was put on ventilator support. The nation mourns the loss of this versatile talent, marking a significant loss for the country. Twitterati expressed their deep condolences for the musical genius's demise. Fans say that they will miss the musical maestro. Ustad Rashid Khan Dies at 55 of Prostate Cancer - Reports.

Very Sad

RIP

A huge loss to the world of classical music

A huge loss to the world of classical music. Ustaad Rashid Khan... Om Shanti 🙏🙏🙏#UstadRashidKhanhttps://t.co/GfLP7FjMfy — 🎼🎵🌝𝐃𝐢𝐯𝐲𝐚 S🇮🇳 🌝🎵🎼 (@_MyInspirationz) January 9, 2024

'An irreplaceable loss to the world of Indian classical music'

"An irreplaceable loss to the world of Indian classical music. Ustad Rashid Khan's legacy as a pioneer will resonate through generations. His departure marks the end of an era. Deeply saddened by this immense loss to the music industry. #UstadRashidKhan #ClassicalMusicLegend pic.twitter.com/qZmfHsO1Yo — Suraj Bhartti (@SBhartti) January 9, 2024

He was an unparalleled treasure

My very dear friend,a legend&truly a voice through which the divine spoke to us- Rashid khan's demise is an irreparable loss to the world of music. Fortunate are those who heard him perform. He was an unparalleled treasure. Milenge Rashid bhai upar milenge... #Ustadrashidkhan pic.twitter.com/OZmvFyzjEF — Prasoon Joshi (@prasoonjoshi_) January 9, 2024

May his melodious soul find the rhythm of peace

The passing away of the Music Maestro Ustad Rashid Khan has struck a chord of pain for us all... May his melodious soul find the rhythm of peace...#RIP #ustadrashidkhan pic.twitter.com/uWc559Q2MG — Dr. Sukanta Majumdar (@DrSukantaBJP) January 9, 2024

