Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 (ANI): Streaming platform Prime Video on Monday issued a clarification in response to filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who recently alleged that his film 'Bandit Queen' on Prime Video had been cut without his consent.

In a statement, Prime Video's spokesperson denied making any edits to the film.

"Prime Video has not made any edits to the version of the film Bandit Queen currently streaming on the service. The version available on Prime Video is the version provided by the film's distributor, NH Studioz," the spokesperson said.

Kapur had claimed that the film had been cut beyond recognition without his consent.

"I wonder @IAmSudhirMishra if OTT platforms would let me make #BanditQueen the way I made it years ago. The Bandit Queen on #AmazonPrime is unrecognisable from my film. Someone has cut it beyond recognition. And yet it carries my name as Director. And no one asked me! Are we lesser beings than Western Directors? Would they have the guts to cut a Chris Nolan film without his permission?" his post on X read.

Bandit Queen, based on the life of Phoolan Devi, starred Seema Biswas in the lead role. In 1995, the film won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi. (ANI)

