Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8 (ANI): Actor and Director Prithviraj Sukumaran on Friday announced the third schedule wrap of his upcoming directorial film 'L2E: Empuraan'.

Taking to Instagram, Sukumaran shared a picture of himself that he captioned, "End of schedule 3. #L2E #EMPURAAN."

Helmed by Prithviraj, the film starring Mohanlal is sequel to the 2019 blockbuster film 'Lucifer'.

The first poster features Mohanlal facing his back at the camera, with a gun in his hand and facing a helicopter.

The sequel to Prithviraj Sukumaran's directorial debut, 'Lucifer,' starring cinema icon Mohanlal, 'L2E: Empuraan' was officially announced in August 2022.

The first part of the franchise received massive responses from the fans, who saw Mohanlal as the charismatic and enigmatic Stephen Nedumpally, a role that resonated deeply with them.

'L2E: Empuraan' will be released in Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

The official release date of the film is still awaited.

The film will be produced under the banner of Lyca Productions.

Besides helming this project, Prithviraj will also be seen in director Ali Abbas Zafar's action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

The film is all set to hit theaters on the occasion of Eid 2024. (ANI)

