Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11 (ANI): Politician and sibling of actor Sanjay Dutt, Priya gave a heartfelt tribute to mark the wedding anniversary of her parents, legendary actors, Sunil Dutt and Nargis, on Friday.

The 55-year-old took to her Instagram handle to post a beautiful picture of the late couple and added an emotional message in the caption, which read, "1958 these beautiful souls vowed to be together, even after my mother left us at a young age of 52 years we celebrated their anniversary every year, now both are together once again and the tradition of celebrating their lives continues. Today will be 64 years of their everlasting love. Happy Anniversary mom and dad. We love you and miss you".

Priya's niece and daughter of Sanjay, Trishala Dutt showered her love on the heart-warming post.

Priya followed the footsteps of her father and joined politics, while her brother, Sanjay, is a veteran in the acting field. (ANI)

