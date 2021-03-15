London [UK ], March 15 (ANI): Shortly after actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband and singer Nick announced the nomination for the 93rd Academy Awards, Chopra couldn't contain her excitement as her film 'The White Tiger' has been nominated in the 'Best Adapted Screenplay' category.

The 'Baywatch' actor took to Twitter and shared a screengrab of the nomination plate that showcases 'The White Tiger' as one of the nominees.

Expressing her excitement in the caption to the post, Chopra wrote, "We just got nominated for an Oscar! Congratulations Ramin and team #TheWhiteTiger. Somehow announcing the nomination myself made it so much more special. So so proud (a red heart emoticon)."

Other stars of the film including Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav also shared the post of the nomination.

Shortly afterwards, Priyanka shared pictures from her home where she announced the nominations, owing to the coronavirus restrictions in place.

She shared a post that featured her pictures, the first photo sees Priyanka as she wraps a huge Oscar Award shaped mannequin in her hand and tries to swoop it away with help of her husband Nick who is seen holding up the object from the bottom just to help Priyanka take the trophy.

The second snap sees Priyanka striking a pose along with hubby. The two look stunning as the 'Isn't It Romantic' star wore an ink blue designer dress, with an accentuated bow near the neck, while the 'Sucker' singer is seen dressed in a mustard yellow tuxedo and a white shirt.

Taking to the caption, Priyanka wrote, "One way or the other... (laughing emoticon)Congratulations to all the nominees. And thank you @theacademy for the opportunity.@gregwilliamsphotography you fit right into our manic Monday. Thank you for the pictures (two heart emoticons) @nickjonas."

Here is the list of nominees in the Best Adapted Screenplay category:

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Erica Rivinoja & Dan Swimer)

The Father (Christopher Hampton & Florian Zeller)

Nomadland (Chloe Zhao)

One Night in Miami (Kemp Powers)

The White Tiger (Ramin Bahrani)

The Oscar telecast will air live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Sunday, April 25. (ANI)

