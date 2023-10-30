Actor Priyanka Chopra on Sunday (Oct 29) coducted a masterclass on 'The Mind of an Actor' at the ongoing MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. The session was hosted by Bhumi Pednekar, where the leading actresses were seen talking highly of each other. Priyanka said, "you (Bhumi) are such an inspiration to me too because your journey has been so wonderful in terms of the choices you've made, the characters that you've been and just the dignity with which you support your characters." Priyanka Chopra Raises Glam Quotient in Stunning White Gown at MAMI Film Festival 2023 (View Pics & Video).

Priyanka went on to ask Bhumi, "How much weight did you have to put on for Dum Laga Ke?" To this Bhumi replied, "I put on more than 30 kgs, after that I stopped counting. Once I touched 95 kilos I was that's it!" Priyanka hailed Bhumi saying, "You were so amazing, I mean the weight and all was great but just your acting man. You were amazing!" Priyanka Chopra Is All Smiles As She Arrives in Mumbai Ahead of Jio MAMI Film Festival, Watch Video Here!

Priyanka and Bhumi Chit-Chat at MAMI:

Priyanka also serves as chairperson of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, which is taking place October 27 to November 5 at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre and other venues across Mumbai. Priyanka has had a super busy year. She starred in Russo Brothers' Citadel and a Hollywood project titled Love Again, in which she co-starred with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. The film also had a cameo by husband Nick Jonas. In the coming months, she will be seen in Heads Of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.