Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut's 'Fashion' is set to return to theaters in a grand re-release on March 7.

PVR INOX is all set to celebrate the day in a grand way from March 7 to March 13. They announced this news on their Instagram by sharing a video of Madhur Bhandarkar.

He said, "Hi everyone, I am filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, and I am super excited to announce that the film Fashion is re-releasing as part of the Women's Day Film Festival at PVR INOX. The film is very close to my heart and it's incredible to see after so many years also it resonate with the audiences."

He added, "I am truly grateful for the love Fashion still receives. Fashion returns on big screen on 7th March 2025. Don't miss the amazing National Award Performances by Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and all the talented other actors. The soundtracks remain favourite of countless playlists."

"Be sure to check out the show on the PVR-INOX app," he concluded.

Along with the post, the caption read, "Stories that empower. Characters that inspire. Madhur Bhandarkar invites you this Women's Day to relive the magic of Fashion and witness its fierce women once again on the big screen! Celebrate the women who redefined cinema at the PVR INOX Women's Day Film Festival from March 7 to March 13! Bookings opening soon!."

Other than 'Fashion', 'Queen' and 'Highway' will also return to cinemas in the International Women's Week. (ANI)

