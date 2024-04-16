Los Angeles [US], April 16 (ANI): Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is currently shooting for her upcoming project 'Heads of State,' shared "bloodied up" pictures from the sets.

Taking to Instagram stories, Priyanka treated fans to a new picture from her professional life.

The image captured Priyanka showing her scars on the right side of her forehead.

She captioned the picture, "I wonder how many bloddied up pictures from work I've posted over the years."

The actress also likes to keep her fans updated about her whereabouts.

Priyanka also posted a cute sun-kissed picture of her daughter, Malti Marie.

The image captured Malti enjoying a bright sunny day with her mother.

Donning a floral outfit paired with a peacock pendant, Malti looked super cute.

Recently, the 'Barfi' actress shared a series of photos on her Instagram account, featuring pictures from the sets of her upcoming films, 'Heads of State' and 'The Bluff'.

Meanwhile, Priyanka announced her new film in collaboration with the production team of Barry Avrich's new feature documentary 'Born Hungry' as a producer.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka treated fans with this exciting news by sharing an article with a note. Priyanka and her production company Purple Pebble Pictures banner have joined Barry Avrich's new feature documentary.

The note said, "Aligning with stories and filmmakers that have the ability to move the audience by having a unique point of view is what we always look for at @purplepebblepictures. @barryavrich22's new feature documentary, Born Hungry is exactly that."Priyanka added, "I was so moved by Sash's incredible story of resilience and determination, and also that it is an amazing rendition of an extremely sensitive story, it was a no-brainer for us to collaborate. We cannot wait to share this story with you."

According to Deadline, 'Born Hungry' is a gritty drama about a young Indian boy who finds himself abandoned by his family, lost on trains and thousands of miles from home. Celebrity chef Sash Simpson, who was eventually adopted by a Canadian couple after surviving on the streets of Chennai alone and eating out of trash cans, is now returning to India with only hazy memories in an attempt to locate his family.

Priyanka and Mary Rohlich, Head of TV and Film at Purple Pebble Pictures, will serve as producers.

'Born Hungry' premiered at the Palm Springs International Film Festival 2024 and will screen at the Hot Docs Film Festival in Toronto on April 26.

Not only that, she lent her voice to Disneynature's upcoming film Tiger. The movie will be released on Disney+ Hotstar and it revolves around understanding the intricacies of the intriguing world of one of our planet's most loved creatures.

On the Bollywood front, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. However, no update has been provided on the film since the announcement was made a couple of years ago. (ANI)

