Entertainment News | Priyanka Chopra's Daughter Malti Marie Takes Cute Selfies of Herself

Los Angeles [US], January 12 (ANI): Doting mother and global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared some adorable pictures on Friday morning of her daughter Maltie Marie trying to take selfies.
Taking to Instagram stories, Priyanka treated fans with pictures of her daughter.
Also Read | Aattam Film Review: Anand Ekarshi’s Directorial Debut Shines in This Powerful #MeToo Drama With Exceptional Performances (LatestLY Exclusive).
The pictures featured blurry and showed half-face of Maltie, who tried to take selfies.
"She took a few selfies," Priyanka captioned one of the posts.
Also Read | Back To Black Trailer: Marisa Abela-starrer Explores Musical Journey of Iconic Singer Amy Winehouse.
Check out these cute selfies of Maltie:
Recently, Priyanka dropped a string of pictures from her family vacation to Mexico along with her husband Nick Jonas, kid Malti Marie and mother Madhu Chopra.
Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared the pics which she captioned, "Took some time to feed my soul. 2023 had me spent.. www.latestly.com/agency-news/entertainment-news-priyanka-chopras-daughter-malti-marie-takes-cute-selfies-of-herself-5687891.html');return false" href="https://facebook.com/sharer.php?u=https://www.latestly.com/agency-news/entertainment-news-priyanka-chopras-daughter-malti-marie-takes-cute-selfies-of-herself-5687891.html" title="Share on Facebook">