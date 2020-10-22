Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], October 22 (ANI): Renowned Punjabi singer K Deep passed away at the age of 79 after suffering a brief illness here on Thursday.

The musician who rose to fame with 'Mai Mohno' is survived by his singer wife Jagmohan Kaur and his two children.

Born in Burma's Rangoon, Deep is one of the most well-known musicians of Punjab. Besides singing he is also known for his comic acts that he used to perform with his wife. (ANI)

