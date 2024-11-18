Patna (Bihar) [India], November 18 (ANI): The wait is finally over for Allu Arjun fans as the much-awaited trailer of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' has been released.

The trailer features Allu Arjun reprising his titular character of a red sandalwood smuggler, while Rashmika appears as his love interest. Allu Arjun makes a magnificent entry. It continues with strong action scenes and the appearance of Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli. Soon, Fahadh Faasil appears as Pushpa's enemy, threatening to fight him. Pushpa, on the other hand, has no fear of anyone and proudly declares that he is an international player rather than a national one.

Dialogues in the trailer like "Pushpa naam chota hai lekin sound bahut bada.." and "Pushpa sirk ek naam nahi hai..Pushpa Matlab ek brand.." make it more intriguing and entertaining.

The trailer was launched in a grand event at Gandhi Maidan, Patna, on November 17, 2024. Before the trailer launch, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna jetted off to Patna with their crew to attend the great event. They received a warm welcome from their fans at the airport. They also smiled for the paparazzi before going for the trailer-release event.

A massive crowd can be seen at Gandhi Maidan for the trailer launch event of the film 'Pushpa 2'.

Actor Rashmika Mandanna, recently posted two pictures from her dubbing session giving a glimpse into her work on the film on Instagram stories.

In one of the pictures, Rashmika is seen in the recording studio, busy with her dubbing work. In the second picture, the 'Animal' actress makes a sad face, giving fans a hint of the emotional journey she's going through as she completes this phase of the film's production.

Along with the pictures, Rashmika shared a note about why she appeared sad.

"Now that the fun and games are over, let's get down to business!! Meaning - 1 Pushpa shoot is almost done. 2. Pushpa: The Rule - dub for first half is over. 3. I am dubbing for the second half and My God! The film's first half is already freaking amazing and the second half is even more so. I am literally short on words. You guys are really really in for a mind blowing experience. I can't wait," read her note.

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will see Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. Allu Arjun, the main lead of the film, received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part.

The first part of Pushpa showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling.

The film was earlier scheduled to be released in August. However, in June, the makers locked December 6 as the new release date but now they have preponed the release and it's set to hit the theatres on December 5. (ANI)

