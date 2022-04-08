New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): As 'Pushpa' star Allu Arjun turned a year older on Friday, his uncle, megastar Chiranjeevi Konidela, took to social media to shower him with blessings.

"Happy Birthday Bunny @alluarjun Your hard work and focus gives you success. Party hard and make this landmark birthday memorable," Chiranjeevi wrote.

Speaking of the birthday boy, Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise' shattered many box office records by earning more than Rs 100 crores even at a time when theatres had only 50 per cent seating capacity.

The movie, which is an action entertainer directed by Sukumar, was released in theatres on December 17 and has been widely praised. It has been produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media.

The movie stars Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role of Srivalli.

After the pan India success of 'Pushpa: The Rise', Allu Arjun is gearing up for its sequel, 'Pushpa: The Rule', which will have Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika sharing screen space with him again. (ANI)

