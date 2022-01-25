Washington [US], January 25 (ANI): American singer and actor Queen Latifah has weighed in after her 'The Equalizer' co-star Chris Noth recently exited the show amid assault allegations against him.

During a recent interview with People, Latifah called it "still surreal" that Noth, formerly a series regular, will no longer appear on the CBS procedural.

The decision to drop him was announced by the network on December 20 following The Hollywood Reporter reporting earlier in the month that two women had accused the 'Sex and the City' alum of sexual assault.

"It is such a dicey, delicate situation that requires a great deal of respect. That's a personal thing that he's going to have to deal with," Latifah said in the new interview.

Talking about how he will be written out, Latifah said the show's team is still figuring out "how we're going to deal" with saying goodbye to his character, ex-CIA director William Bishop.

She added, "Chris' character's obviously a big part of the show, and it was amazing chemistry, amazing chemistry. And my feeling is justice has to prevail, regardless. I just want the right things to be done, you know?"

Not long after the premiere of HBO Max's 'And Just Like That', in which Noth reprised his signature role as Mr. Big, two women had separately approached The Hollywood Reporter and alleged that the actor had assaulted them.

One of the alleged incidents took place in Los Angeles in 2004, and the other in New York in 2015. Noth denied the allegations, calling them "categorically false" and referring to the encounters as consensual.

Additionally, Noth was dropped by his representatives at A3 Artists Agency and removed from the 'And Just Like That finale' in the wake of the scandal, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

