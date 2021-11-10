Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 10 (ANI): R. Madhavan and Surveen Chawla-starrer 'Decoupled' is scheduled to release on Netflix on December 17.

Helmed by Hardik Mehta, 'Decoupled' is a story of a separating couple (essayed by Madhavan and Surveen) navigating through their marriage.

Talking more about his role, Madhavan said, "I play the character of 'Arya', a pulp-fiction writer who suffers with a rather uncompromised sense of objectivity and clarity, along with a determination to not compromise (ever!) - which is hilarious especially when pitted against his calm and composed wife Shruti, played by Surveen. Surveen was a delight to work with through and through and I hope the chemistry and humour we share on-screen leaves audiences laughing uncontrollably."

Surveen also expressed her joy to be a part of 'Decoupled'.

"Decoupled hilariously sheds light on a modern couple trying to work through the nuances of a marriage while trying to keep their sanity intact. Madhavan is playing my husband Arya's character with utmost ease and his comic timing is spot on! The dynamic of Shruti and Arya is unique, honest and it was honestly such a refreshing experience," she said.

Created by Manu Joseph, 'Decoupled' also stars 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' fame Apara Jariwala. (ANI)

