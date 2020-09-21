Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21 (ANI): Music composer Raajeev V Bhalla and singer Benny Dayal involved their musician friends to celebrate life with a new hope anthem titled 'Jee Le.'

The joyful collaboration is a song of hope as it encourages the world to not overthink problems and just live in the moment.

Also Read | Aamna Sharif Flaunts a Desi State of Mind With Florals Mirror Work All While Soaking Up Some Sun!.

Music composer, lyricist and singer Raajeev V Bhalla said he wrote the song to cheer people who feel overwhelmed by day to day life in the post-COVID-19 world. Talking about the same, he said, "Benny and I thought the message of, 'live in the moment, my friend, this is all we got. Zindagi ka tu rockstar' is much needed today. We cannot keep worrying all the time and even lose the joy we have right now. We must live big, shine bright and soar high, no matter what the lows."

The guest artistes added that this song was a great opportunity to come together, encourage each other and collaborate to spread positivity and optimism.

Also Read | Akanksha Puri’s Father Undergoes A Brain Surgery; Actress Says ‘He Is Fighting It With A Smile’ (View Post).

Benny Dayal, the voice of hit songs like 'Bang Bang' and Daaru Desi added, "When I was approached by Raajeev for this song, I was game to work with him immediately because I have personally been a fan of his music. Moreover, the world needs a dose of positivity and hope. We may not have everything right now but we all have something to be grateful for so the song reminds you to focus on that. And to remember that we are all the rockstars of our own lives. "

Apart from Salim Merchant and Vishal Dadlani, the duo also acknowledged the unstinting support of Shalmali Kholgade, Armaan Malik, Aditya Narayan, Jonita Gandhi, Shilpa Rao, Aditi Singh Sharma, Divya Kumar, Shruti Pathak, Siddhart Mahadevan, Mihir Joshi, Arunaja, Kamakshi Khanna, Lisa Mishra, Nikita Gandhi, Sangeet/Anusha, Shashwat Singh, Saptak Chatterjee and Shefali Alvarez.

For the hope anthem, the singers shot from the safety of their own homes to share the uplifting message of the song. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)