New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Actor Raashii Khanna had a spiritual birthday celebration at the sacred Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi.

Taking to Instagram, Raashii gave a sneak peek into her special day.

Her caption read, "Celebrating my birthday, immersed in the divine, in the eternal city of Kashi where time stand still and souls find solace.! So grateful Har Har Mahadev."

She shared a series of photos capturing her in peaceful solitude at the temple, as well as participating in a pooja there along with her family.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raashii was recently seen in the 'The Sabarmati Report', which also stars Vikrant Massey and Ridhi Dogra.

Recently, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended a screening with the cast.

Praising actor Vikrant Massey for his performance, Yogi Adityanath said, "Vikrant Massey and his team have made a commendable effort. On behalf of UP, I express my heartfelt gratitude. The people of this country deserve to know the truth behind actions that have fuelled societal divisions. To promote the film further, we are making it tax-free in the state."

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also showered praise on the film's cast.

He said, "This film reveals the truth behind the tragic Godhra train-burning incident. The makers have handled the subject with sensitivity and dignity."He added, "The film is a tribute to the 59 people who lost their lives in the 2002 incident. Through this medium, the truth of the event has been brought to light. I congratulate the producers and the entire team for bringing this reality to the forefront."

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has also declared the film tax-free in the state.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and BJP MP Anurag Thakur, too, attended a screening of The Sabarmati Report.

After watching the film, Puri said, "This is a powerful movie. People had little knowledge about the incident, but thanks to Ektaa Kapoor's initiative, the truth has finally come out."The film stars Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra in key roles, alongside Vikrant Massey.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised The Sabarmati Report, describing it as a significant film about the 2002 Godhra train coach-burning incident. Responding to a post on X (formerly Twitter) that included the film's trailer, the Prime Minister commented, "Well said. It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people can see it. A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period. Eventually, the facts will always come out!"

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan, The Sabarmati Report is based on real-life events surrounding the burning of the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express in Godhra. (ANI)

