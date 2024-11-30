As the year comes to a close, Kolkata is preparing for its much-awaited film festival. After the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI 2024), it's now time for the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF 2024) to excite cinephiles. As December marks the end of the year, Kolkata prepares for its most anticipated festival (KIFF). The 30th edition promises a lot over the seven days, starting from December 4 and continuing until December 11. With a diverse range of films on offer, it can be said that Kolkata is ready for a cinematic celebration, inviting all movie lovers—whether they enjoy regional, pan-Indian, Hollywood, or world cinema. Kolkata International Film Festival 2023: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Sonakshi Sinha Dance Alongside CM Mamata Banerjee at Inaugural Ceremony In Kolkata (Watch Video).

About 2024 Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF)

This year, France is the spotlight country at KIFF 2024, with Nicolas Facino, the director of Alliance Française du Bengale, revealing that the festival will feature 21 French films. KIFF 2024, selected Tapan Shah's Galpo Holeo Sotti starring Rabi Ghosh and Bhanu Bandopadhyay as the inaugural film of the 30th edition of this film festival. The festival will showcase 175 films across 20 venues in the city. Unlike previous years when the inaugural film was screened at the Netaji Indoor Stadium, Sinha's film screening will be held at Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium. This was announced at the press conference at Rabindra Sadan by KIFF's chief advisor and minister Aroop Biswas. He was accompanied by minister and KIFF co-chief advisor Indranil Sen, director general Shantanu Basu, minister Birbaha Hansda, 30th KIFF chairman Goutam Ghose and actor Arjun Chakraborty. "I was the founder chairman of this festival, and I am delighted that we could enhance the intellectual aspect of the festival by organising symposiums, seminars, conversations and lectures at the 30th edition of the festival," said Ghose. 55th IFFI 2024 Closing Ceremony Live Streaming: Where To Watch the Film Festival’s Red Carpet and Awards in Goa Online.

Special Screening at Kolkata International Film Festival 2024

Argentine director Pablo Ceaser, a jury member at KIFF 2024, will screen his film Thinking of Him. The 2018 movie explores the relationship between Tagore and Argentine writer Victoria Ocampo. Parama – A Journey With Aparna Sen, directed by Suman Ghosh, and Jaydip Mukherjee's Something Like Cinema – Exploring Ray, Kabuliwala, Nirjan Saikate, and Harmonium will also be featured.

