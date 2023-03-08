Actor Radhika Apte, on the occasion of International Women's day 2023, unveiled the poster of her next film Mrs Undercover. Taking to Instagram, she dropped the poster which she captioned, "A housewife, a fearless agent and a hero? Well, she can be all! This #WomensDay, celebrating the undercover superheroes of our lives! #MrsUndercover coming soon only on #ZEE5 #MrsUndercoverOnZEE5." Monica O My Darling Trailer: Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte, Sikandar Kher’s Neo-Noir Crime Comedy Is Loaded With Suspense and Drama.

Radhika Revels New Poster

Helmed by Anushree Mehta, the film also stars Sumeet Vyas and Rajesh Sharma in the lead role and is all set to stream exclusively on the OTT platform Zee5. The official release date of the film is still awaited. Soon after the makers unveiled the poster, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. "All the best for the movie Radhika Mam," a fan commented. Bikini-Clad Radhika Apte Brings Glamour to The Beach For Latest Magazine Photoshoot.

Another fan wrote, "most talented actress Ever." "I like this one," another user wrote. The official streaming date of the film is still awaited. Meanwhile, Radhika was last seen in the mystery thriller film Monica O My Darling alongside Rajkummar Rao and Huma Qureshi. Helmed by Vasant Bala, the film premiered directly on the OTT platform Netflix.