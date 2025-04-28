Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 28 (ANI): On the occasion of National Superhero Day, the grand premiere of the film 'The Young Tank Commander' was held at PVR Mall in Vaishali Nagar, Jaipur.

The film, based on the bravery of 2nd Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal (Param Vir Chakra), vividly showcases the heroic journey of one of the most courageous soldiers in the Indian Army.

Also Read | 'Kitne Paise Mile?': Netizens React to Yahya Bootwala vs 'Kesari Chapter 2' Plagiarism Row Being Resolved 'Amicably', Demand To Know What Happened.

The special event was attended by prominent figures, including Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari and Major General GD Bakshi (Retd), a veteran of the 1971 India-Pakistan War and a batchmate of Arun Khetarpal.

Alongside them, the film's producer Aditya Bakshi and Shreekishan Goswami attended in support of the film.

Also Read | ‘Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya’ Actress Bina Kak Undergoes Surgery in Jaipur For Leg Fracture After a Fall.

'The Young Tank Commander' takes audiences on a cinematic journey through the life and sacrifice of Arun Khetarpal, who became a martyr at the young age of 21 during the 1971 war.

The film brings to life his unmatched courage and dedication to the nation.

Speaking at the premiere, Diya Kumari expressed her gratitude to Major General GD Bakshi (Retd) for creating such an inspiring film.

"First of all, I would like to thank Major General GD Bakshi ji, who made such an inspiring film based on the life of our Param Vir Chakra awardee Arun Khetarpal. Such films inspire the youth. I am also the daughter of a soldier. This film evokes feelings of nationalism and patriotism. It reminds us of the struggles and sacrifices that were made for our freedom. This effort is highly commendable," she said.

Major General GD Bakshi (Retd), said the film is a tribute to his fallen friend, "Today, once again, the clouds of war are looming. What we showed you in the film is the story of the 1971 war, where Param Vir Chakra awardee Arun Khetarpal was martyred at the age of 21. He was my batchmate and a close friend."

He added, "This film is my humble tribute to him. Many soldiers from Rajasthan were part of the 17 Horse (Pune Horse) regiment. Khetarpal will always remain 21. We had specially requested Deputy CM Diya Kumari to attend, so we could also pay tribute to her father, Brigadier Bhawani Singh, a Param Vir Chakra awardee. Bhawani Singh was also a great warrior who entered 80 kilometres into Pakistan in 1971 and destroyed the enemy's camps."

In response to the recent attack in Pahalgam, Major General GD Bakshi (Retd) issued a call to action, emphasising the importance of standing up against attacks on Indians:

"Now is the time to rise. You know what happened in Pahalgam. The Prime Minister has also given a clear message. Nothing more of this will be tolerated. When Indians are attacked, our blood should boil, not stay silent. This is the time to wake up," he said.

On April 22, 26 people died in a terror attack in Pahalgam.

The attack in Pahalgam is one of the deadliest attacks in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike, in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, India has taken strong measures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)