Megastar Rajinikanth is all set to come up with the upcoming film Vettaiyan. On Saturday, he headed to Hyderabad for shooting of the movie. In the videos captured by paps, Rajinikanth was seen making his way towards the airport entrance. During media interaction, he talked about Vettaiyan and said, "75 per cent of the shoot is over. As of now, the next movie is not finalised." Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel. The film also features legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, actors Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Dushara Vijayan, and Ritika Singh. The film will be released in the latter part of 2024. Vettaiyan: Rajinikanth’s First Look From TJ Gnanavel’s Upcoming Action Drama Unveiled on Pongal 2024 (View Pic).

Rajinikanth has joined hands with ace producer Sajid Nadiadwala. Recently, the social media handle of Nadiadwala Grandson dropped a picture of Rajinikanth with Sajid Nadiadwala. "It's a true honour to collaborate with the legendary Rajinikanth Sir! Anticipation mounts as we prepare to embark on this unforgettable journey together," Nadiawala said in a post on X. More details regarding the duo's collaboration are awaited. Vettaiyan: Rajinikanth Makes a Stylish Entrance in Cop Uniform on the Sets of TJ Gnanavel! (Watch Video).

Rajinikanth Heads to Hyderabad:

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Actor Rajinikanth leaves for Hyderabad (Telangana) for the shooting of his upcoming film 'Vettaiyan'. He says, "75% of the shoot is over. As of now, the next movie is not finalised." pic.twitter.com/mDAJqYV4LK — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2024

Rajinikanth was last seen in his daughter Aishwarya's film Lal Salaam. The Tamil-language sports drama tackles themes of caste oppression and religious discrimination and opened to mixed reviews. Lal Salaam stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead roles, while Rajinikanth is seen in an extended cameo as Moideen Bhai.