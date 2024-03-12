Superstar Rajinikanth's daughters Aishwarya and Soundarya visited Tirumala temple. They visited Lord Balaji after the Vedic scholars offered Vedic blessings to them in the Ranganayakula mandapam of the temple and the temple authorities presented theertha prasadams. Rajinikanth-Latha’s 43rd Anniversary: Daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth Drops a Cute Pic To Wish Her ‘Darling’ Amma and Appa.

The daughters visited the temple with their family. Soundarya was spotted with her kid. She is the younger daughter of Rajinikanth and his wife, Latha. She made her debut as a director with the film Kochadaiyaan in 2014. Aishwarya is the elder daughter of Rajinikanth. She started her career in the Tamil film industry as a playback singer. Meanwhile, megastar Rajinikanth is all set to come up with the upcoming film Vettaiyan.

Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel. The film also features legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, actors Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Dushara Vijayan, and Ritika Singh. The film will be released in the latter part of 2024.

Rajinikanth has joined hands with ace producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

Recently, Nadiadwala Grandson's social media handle dropped a picture of Rajinikanth with Sajid Nadiadwala.

"It's a true honour to collaborate with the legendary Rajinikanth Sir! Anticipation mounts as we prepare to embark on this unforgettable journey together," Nadiawala said in a post on X. More details regarding the duo's collaboration are awaited. Rajinikanth and Sajid Nadiadwala To Collaborate for New Movie! Film Producer Issues Statement.

Rajinikanth was last seen in his daughter Aishwarya's film Lal Salaam. The Tamil-language sports drama tackles themes of caste oppression and religious discrimination and opened to mixed reviews. Lal Salaam stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead roles, while Rajinikanth is seen in an extended cameo as Moideen Bhai.