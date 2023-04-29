Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29 (ANI): Actor Rajkummar Rao's performance in 'Badhaai Do' helped him win the iconic black lady at the 68th Filmfare Awards.

His big win made his wife and actor Patralekhaa emotional. Taking to Instagram, she wrote a beautiful note to celebrate Rajkummar's victory.

"Raj, what a win for such an important film. You always knew that this one was special. I still remember you where so moved and you were still weeping after performing the scene where you come out to your family and mother. When you wore those glasses in the movie it was a moment where time stood still.. Acceptance of oneself," she penned.

Patralekhaa also talked about the hardwork he put in for the role in 'Badhaai Do'.

"To see your physical transformation and diet that you followed was overwhelming. All he ate was broccoli and some non fat paneer..I in my heart always knew this was another benchmark performance of yours.And now you walk out with a Filmfare award for best actor that too in the Popular category. Bhadhai lo," she beamed with pride.

Patralekhaa's gesture won Rajkummar's heart.

Reacting to the post, he commented, "It's all you my love."

Directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, 'Badhaai Do' is a sequel to the National Award-winning film 'Badhaai Ho', which starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles.

In the film, Bhumi Pednekar played the role of Suman Singh, a 31-year-old physical education teacher, who is interested in women. She marries a cop named Shardul Thakur (Rajkummar) to escape the pressure of their families. The real twist in the story comes when Rajkummar's character reveals that he is also a homosexual.

In the upcoming months, Rajkummar will be seen in a sports drama film 'Mr. And Mrs. Mahi' opposite Janhvi Kapoor and a biopic 'SRI' alongside Alaya F (ANI)

