Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 25 (ANI): Rajkummar Rao is all set to take on the role of a lifetime in the upcoming action-packed entertainer 'Maalik'.

The film, directed by Pulkit and produced by Tips Films and Northern Lights Films, is scheduled to release in cinemas on July 11, 2025, having been previously slated for a release on June 20.

In 'Maalik', Rajkummar Rao transforms into a ruthless gangster with a striking new intensity.

The actor shared the update with his fans on Instagram, writing, "Raub, Rutba, aur RAJ hoga Maalik ka, 11 July se. Aa rahe hain #Maalik, 11 July se sirf cinemagharon mein."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DI3F4flJNrq/

The film has been generating buzz since its announcement on August 31, 2024.

Rajkummar Rao shared a poster from the film, showcasing his intense look as Maalik, with a gun in hand and a bold statement: "Paeda nahi huye toh kya, ban toh sakte hai (What if we aren't born that way but we can become)."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C_Utl1EttZ2/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=bb4b9013-ede6-45f7-b50b-984ab03853a2

'Maalik' is currently in post-production, with Tips Films and Northern Lights Films presenting the film.

Kumar Taurani and Jay Shewakramani are producing the film under their respective banners. (ANI)

