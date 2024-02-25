Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 25 (ANI): Newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani received 'prasadam' from Ayodhya.

Rakul and Jackky tied the knot in a close ceremony in Goa on February 21.

On Sunday, Rakul took to Instagram stories to thank Ayodhya Ram Mandir for the prasadam she had received.

She wrote, "Blessed beyond measure to receive prasadam from Ayodhya after our wedding! A truly divine start to our journey together."

Recently, the couple has shared some beautiful pictures from their wedding day.

Both Rakul and Jackky also posted pictures in which they can be seen posing together and with the family.

Rakul and Jackky looked stunning as they started the new chapter of their life. Rakul donned a beautiful Tarun Tahiliani lehenga. While Bhagnani chose an ivory chikankari sherwani designed by Tahiliani. The ensemble also included a pleated stole.

The exquisite lehenga that Rakul wore for her wedding was embellished with hand-embroidered floral patterns. Pearls and crystals adorned the sheer sleeves of her blouse. The light pink base looked great with the contrasting floral pattern. She completed her bridal look with polki jewellery. She opted for a dewy base and tinted pink lips to channel the minimalist bride look.

The couple will be leaving for their honeymoon after the release of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', informed Bhagnani senior. 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is all set to hit the theatres on Eid 2024.

The wedding was attended by the couple's family members and close friends in Goa. From Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Shilpa Shetty to Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Esha Deol, the who's who of Bollywood marked their presence at the ceremony to bless the couple as they embarked on their new journey.

Rakul and Jackky made their relationship official on Instagram in October 2021.

On the work front, Rakul will be seen in 'Indian 2' alongside Kamal Haasan. The film also stars Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles.

The first part was released in 1996, starring Kamal Haasan in the role of an aged freedom fighter who decides to wage a war against corruption.

Jackky, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of his next production, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film stars Akshay, Tiger, Sonakshi Sinha, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles and is all set to hit theatres on Eid 2024. (ANI)

