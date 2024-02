Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9 (ANI): It seems like Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot at a scenic location in Goa.

As per the buzz, Goa is a special place for Rakul and Jackky. It's where their journey began and their love blossomed.

Another thing for which the fans are waiting is the couple's choice of wedding attire. Speculations are soaring on whether the lovebirds will embrace the elegance of a Sabyasachi creation or will stun in the timeless designs of Manish Malhotra. The intrigue extends to the possibility of a Tarun Tahiliani ensemble or the regal touch of Sandeep Khosla and Abu Jani.

Rakul and Jackky have been together for a while. They often share sweet moments on social media and during public appearances.

Rakul Preet and Jackky confirmed their relationship in October 2021.

On the occasion of Rakul's birthday, Jackky shared an adorable picture and captioned, "Without you, days don't seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile, and as beautiful as you are. Happy Birthday my."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul will be seen in 'Indian 2' alongside Kamal Haasan. The film also stars Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles.

The first part was released in 1996 and starred Kamal Haasan in the role of an aged freedom fighter who decides to wage a war against corruption.

Jackky, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of his next production, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.

Helmed by Zafar, the film stars Akshay, Tiger, Sonakshi Sinha, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles and is all set to hit theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024. (ANI)

