Washington [US], May 17 (ANI): Actor Ralph Fiennes has been cast as President Snow in Lionsgate's 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping', the latest instalment in the Hunger Games franchise.

According to Deadline, Fiennes takes over the role from Donald Sutherland, who passed away in June 2024.

Fiennes will play the villainous President Snow, the ruthless dictator of Panem, 24 years before Katniss Everdeen entered the arena.

Producer Nina Jacobson expressed her excitement about working with Fiennes, and said, "Working with Ralph has been on my bucket list since he traumatised me for life in Schindler's List. It's genuinely a thrill to welcome him to the Hunger Games," as quoted by Deadline.

The film is based on the bestselling novel by Suzanne Collins and follows the story of 16-year-old Haymitch, a clever and resourceful boy from District 12, who is unexpectedly chosen for the 50th Hunger Games.

The story features a deadly twist, with twice the number of tributes, and 48 children sent into the arena to battle for their lives.

The film boasts an impressive cast, including Whitney Peak, Mckenna Grace, Jesse Plemons, Kelvin Harrison Jr, Maya Hawke, and Lili Taylor.

Francis Lawrence is directing from a script by Billy Ray, and the film is set for release on November 20, 2026.

'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' is the latest instalment in a franchise that has grossed over USD 3.3 billion worldwide, as per Deadline. (ANI)

