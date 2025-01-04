Los Angeles [US], January 4 (ANI): Renowned fashion designer Ralph Lauren and actor Michael J Fox are among the personalities who would be awarded the US' highest civilian honour, the Presidential Medal of Freedom. The eminent personalities will be honoured by President Joe Biden on Saturday, as per CNN.

After learning about the honour, Ralph Lauren's team posted a note on Instagram, expressing happiness.

"Today, Mr. Ralph Lauren will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom--the nation's highest civilian honor. As the first fashion designer to receive the honor, Mr. Lauren will receive this award from President Biden during a ceremony held in Washington DC., recognizing his contributions to American style, culture and society for more than six decades. Throughout his career, Mr. Lauren has had the honor to have been celebrated with numerous prestigious accolades, including the James Smithson Bicentennial Medal, France's Chevalier de la Legion d'Honneur, and an Honorary Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire," the post read.

The medal is presented to people "who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors," according to a White House statement. "President Biden believes great leaders keep the faith, give everyone a fair shot, and put decency above all else," the White House said in the statement. "These nineteen individuals are great leaders who have made America a better place. They are great leaders because they are good people who have made extraordinary contributions to their country and the world." Reportedly, Lauren is the first fashion designer to ever receive the honour. Denzel Washington is also slated to be honoured, along with Messi and retired NBA player Earvin "Magic" Johnson. Washington was scheduled to be among those honoured in 2022, but he had to pull out of the ceremony after testing positive for Covid-19. Last year, musician and humanitarian Bono joined Jill Biden in her box at the State of the Union address, where he was recognized for his work fighting AIDS and building support for the US President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, or PEPFAR, which celebrated its 20th anniversary last year. Bono and his U2 bandmates were also among the honorees for 2022's Kennedy Center Honors ceremony. On Saturday, he'll accept the Medal of Freedom. Celebrity chef, humanitarian and outspoken Trump critic Jose Andres will be recognized for his work with the World Central Kitchen, which the White House says "has revolutionized the way food aid reaches communities affected by natural disasters and conflict around the world." (ANI)

