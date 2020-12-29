Chennai, Dec 29 (PTI) Telugu film star Ram Charan on Tuesday said he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is under home quarantine.

The 35-year-old actor took to Twitter to share his diagnosis.

"I have tested positive for Covid-19. No symptoms and quarantined at home. Hope to heal soon and come out stronger," Charan said in a statement.

He urged all the people, who have been around him in the the past couple of days, to get tested.

"More updates on my recovery soon," he added.

On work front, Charan will be seen in writer-director S S Rajamouli's next film "Rise Roar Revolt" ("RRR").

The "Baahubali" fame director resumed shooting on his most talked about Telugu movie in Hyderabad in October with necessary safety precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic, nearly seven months after the filming was halted.

The period action drama narrates a fictional tale based on the lives of two freedom fighters in the early 20th century -- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Kumram Bheem, played by Ram Charan and N T Rama Rao Jr.

Produced by DVV Entertainments, "RRR" also stars Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role and marks debut of Alia Bhatt in South cinema.

The film was earlier slated to hit cinema halls on January 8, 2021 but has been deferred to a later date due to COVID-19.

Charan will also be seen playing a supporting role in Telugu action drama film "Acharya", directed by Koratala Siva.

Produced by Charan and Niranjan Reddy under the Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments banners, the film stars Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles.

