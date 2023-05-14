Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14 (ANI): Actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela are all set to embrace parenthood soon.

On Sunday, Upasana took to her Instagram and shared an empowering note as she celebrated her first Mother's Day.

"I am proud to embrace motherhood for all the right reasons. I did not do it to conform to society's expectations or to fit. My decision to become a mother was not driven by a desire to carry on a legacy or to strengthen my marriage. I chose to have a child when I was emotionally prepared to give unconditional love & care that my child deserves for his/her overall well-being. Celebrating my first #mothersday," she captioned the post.

In the picture, she could be seen flaunting her baby bump in an all-black outfit.

Soon after she dropped the picture, her friends and fans swamped the comment section with red heart emoticons.

"God bless you Madam," a fan commented.

Another user wrote, "Happy mother's day."

"Happy mother's day Upasana Garu," a user commented.

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana announced their pregnancy in December 2022.

"With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana & Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude Surekha & Chiranjeevi Konideli, Shobana & Anil Kamineni (sic)," the couple announced.

Earlier, Upasna took to Twitter to clarify that their first baby's delivery will take place in India.

Dating for several years, the duo tied the knot on June 14, 2012, and since then they have been sticking with each other in thick and thin.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan made a special appearance in Salman Khan and Venkatesh in the 'Yentamma' song from the upcoming family entertainer film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.

He will be next seen in director Shankar's upcoming film 'Game Changer' opposite Kiara Advani. (ANI)

