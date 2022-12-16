Upasana Kamineni Konidela, the wife of Telugu superstar Ram Charan, shared her glee in gorgeous snaps with family women, all dressed in ethnic costumes.

Taking to Instagram, Konidela shared a series of photographs dressed in a greenish-blue lehenga paired with diamond jewellery. Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela Are Expecting First Child! Chiranjeevi Shares the Good News on Social Media.

"Entering motherhood with the blessings of the most important women in my life. Missing athama," she wrote in the caption. Several fans and celebrities took to the comment section to express their appreciation and share congratulatory messages to the mom-to-be. Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor and actor Sonali Bendre shared heart emojis to congratulate Konidela.

"Congratulations Upsi really looking forward to witness the era of yours being both a mumma and a professional women beautifully.... Wishing you all the goodness and positivity," a fan wrote. "Gorgeous mommy to be. May God always bless good health you and little one [?][?][?] Touch wood," another fan wrote. On Monday, Ram Charan's father, superstar Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to share the announcement of Upasana's pregnancy.

The announcement reads - "With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love and gratitude Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konidela, Shobana and Anil Kamineni". Ram Charan and Upasana recently celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary in Italy. They are reportedly college sweethearts. They got engaged in 2011 and tied the knot in June 2012.