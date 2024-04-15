Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15 (ANI): Ram Kapoor is a popular face of TV. The actor keeps posting some fun videos and photos of his wife, Gautami Kapoor, wherein he can be seen teasing her.

In the latest one, he shared a picture of his wife on his official Instagram handle, in which she can be seen engaged in a skincare regimen, wearing a sheet mask on her face. Not only that, but she has a cosmetic product on her neck.

The 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain' actor chose a unique caption for the picture, "BREAKING NEWS! Another mummy discovered in Tutankhamun's tomb."

His wife reacted to the post and wrote, "I mean this is it !!!!! You are blocked !"

She added, "Are you mad !!!!!!!!!!!!"

Kapoor married his 'Ghar Ek Mandir' co-star and actress Gautami in 2003. Ram Kapoor and Gautami Kapoor are well-known faces of TV.

Ram has been part of some popular shows, including 'Ghar Ek Mandir', 'Rishtey', 'Kabhi Aaye Na Judaai', apart from films like 'Baar Baar Dekho' and OTT series like 'Jubilee' and 'A Suitable Boy'.

Gautami is known for being part of serials like 'Kehta Hai Dil', 'Ghar Ek Mandir', 'Parvarrish - Season 2', and many more. (ANI)

