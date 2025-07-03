Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 3 (ANI): The first glimpse of 'Ramayana', directed by Nitesh Tiwari, has been officially unveiled, showcasing Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as the formidable Ravana, and introducing Sunny Deol in the portrayal of Lord Hanuman.

The introductory footage, now released on the official social media handles of the makers, has generated a storm of excitement for the epic's Diwali 2026 release.

The film's teaser was captioned as, "Ten years of Aspiration. Relentless Conviction to bring the Greatest Epic of all time to the World. An outcome through a collaboration of some of the world's best to ensure that Ramayana is presented with the greatest amount of Reverence and Respect. Welcome to the Beginning. Let's Celebrate the IMMORTAL story of Rama v/s Ravana. Our Truth. Our History."

The footage has been receiving widespread attention not only for its ambitious reimagining of the mythological tale but also for its high-end production values.

Backed by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with VFX giant DNEG and co-produced by Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the project boasts an international crew including Oscar winners and Hollywood stunt veterans.

The introduction video showcases a dark and mystic world where cosmic balance is disturbed by the rise of a powerful force, Ravana, born from vengeance and divine rejection.

Played by Yash, the character's presence is both haunting and majestic, contrasting sharply with Ranbir Kapoor's restrained, dignified portrayal of Rama.

Sai Pallavi is introduced as Goddess Sita, while Ravie Dubey steps into the role of Lakshman. The cast also includes Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman.

The makers have opted for a full-fledged theatrical experience designed for IMAX, promising immersive action sequences choreographed by Hollywood's top stunt professionals, including Terry Notary ('Avengers', 'Planet of the Apes') and Guy Norris ('Mad Max: Fury Road').

Set 5,000 years ago, 'Ramayana' draws from ancient Indian mythology to present a cosmic battle between light and darkness.

While the story is rooted in Indian spiritual tradition, its execution is global, featuring music by Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman, and production design by teams behind films such as 'Dune', 'Tomorrowland', and 'Captain America'.

Producer Namit Malhotra described the film as "a cultural movement," adding that the intent is to introduce India's epic to global audiences through cutting-edge cinematic tools.

During a teaser unveiling event, Namit said, "I still can't believe that we are actually seeing it and sharing it with all of you. It has been a very, very long dream that we have been collaborating to put our heart, soul, life into this, so that we can do justice to this epic."

He added, "My only aspiration is with pride, how do we take our greatest culture, our greatest part of our history and share it with the world. We will leave no stone unturned to make sure that we deliver the very, very best that anybody in the world can try."

Director Nitesh Tiwari echoed the sentiment, saying, "This is more than a film. It is a vision meant to transcend borders while honouring the soul of our culture."

"For me, the most important aspect is emotions and pride. So, for me, pride in the great cultural heritage that we have in our country. If we can evoke that and show the whole world that this is what we stand for, to me, that would be an achievement. That is something which I am really hoping that we will be able to achieve," he added.

Part 1 of 'Ramayana' is slated to release in Diwali 2026, followed by Part 2 in Diwali 2027. (ANI)

